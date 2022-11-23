Liverpool can sign Joao Gomes for £27.5 million

According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, Liverpool have the opportunity to sign Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes for £27.5 million in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have performed below expectations this season and they are currently sixth in the standings with 22 points, 15 behind league leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, the club are also seven points behind the last Champions League spot and the board may seek to bolster the squad in January.

The midfield department could be a priority with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara struggling for consistency and Nicola claims that the club have the chance to sign Gomes for £27.5 million. However, he is unsure whether Liverpool will pay such a fee for the 21-year-old.

Exciting talent

Gomes is on the radar of several European clubs but he recently admitted that Liverpool are his favourite team. Hence, the Merseyside giants would have the upper hand if there is a bidding battle in January but the question is whether the club’s owners would be prepared to spend such an amount.

Fenway Sports Group recently revealed their decision to sell shares of the club with the possibility of a complete takeover. With such plans, the spending could be kept at a minimum during the January transfer window. Manager Jurgen Klopp could be permitted to make a single signing.

Gomes is an exciting talent with his strong tackling and passing attributes, but does not have an aerial presence. The youngster may also struggle to adapt to the demands of the Premier League without a pre-season behind him. If Liverpool want instant impact, they should go for an experienced star.

Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot comes to our mind. The Frenchman has had a fantastic season for club and country after snubbing Manchester United due to a disagreement over personal terms. With his contract expiring in June next year, Liverpool could land him on a cut-price deal in January.