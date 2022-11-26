Chelsea and Man Utd tipped to sign Joao Felix

According to Marca, Chelsea and Manchester United are great candidates to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix in January.

The Portuguese star has had a difficult first half to the season with Atletico. He has averaged just 45 minutes per appearance and is clearly out-of-favour under manager Diego Simeone. It is now reported by Marca that the 23-year-old wants to leave Atletico this winter and the Spanish club are open to his departure.

Chelsea and Manchester United are mentioned as great candidates to sign the former Benfica man. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also contenders to land the versatile forward, who is currently with the Portuguese national side at the World Cup.

Price tag

Felix has had a strained relationship with Simeone, who has preferred the likes of Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa over him for the two striker options. It makes sense for him to move on, considering he is no longer valued by the head coach.

The £155,000-a-week star has managed seven goal involvements despite his limited playing time this season. This speaks volumes over his ability. With the right coaching and guidance, the forward could emerge as one of the leading players in world football with his potential.

Chelsea and United have now been linked with him, but a transfer in January may depend on what Atletico are looking for the player. The Spanish club signed Felix from Benfica for £109 million back in July 2019, but they can’t expect to recoup such a transfer fee in January.

His lack of regular first-team football will have an impact on his valuation. The best solution for Atletico could be to loan him out with a high buy-clause. This would invite plenty of offers and also offers Felix the chance to prove his credentials under a manager who values him.