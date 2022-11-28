Man Utd and Chelsea offered Leandro Trossard

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard in January.

The Belgian star has been in fine form for Brighton this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists from 14 appearances. The South Coast club have the option of keeping Trossard until the summer of 2024, but there are already suggestions that he could be sold this winter.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has now revealed that Trossard is being put in the shop window by his representative and has already been offered to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side are not interested in signing the former Genk forward.

He said: “We know, for example, that Trossard at Brighton is being put in the shop window by his agent. He’s been offered to Manchester United, he’s been offered to Liverpool and he’s been offered to Chelsea. Liverpool are not interested.”

Quality signing

Trossard has been in superb touch for Brighton this season. He has largely played from the left wing-back position, but has also had minutes from the number 10 and centre-forward roles. His versatility would be a huge boost for whoever signs him in the near future.

According to Transfermarkt, he is currently priced at £26 million but knowing Brighton’s transfer stance on key players, they would easily demand £40 million in January. Chelsea and United have been offered his services, but the former could be better placed to pursue him.

Chelsea are yearning for an attacking reinforcement in January and Trossard fits their requirement. He can play in different roles under manager Graham Potter. United, on the other hand, may not be reluctant to spend transfer funds with the talk of a potential takeover. The Red Devils are likely to focus on temporary deals.