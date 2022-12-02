Man Utd prepared to meet Martin Zubimendi’s release clause

According to Spanish outlet AS (via SportWitness), Manchester United are prepared to meet the buy-out clause of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 23-year-old has impressed from the defensive midfield role for Sociedad over the past two-and-a-half seasons, and he could secure a bigger challenge next year. Marca claim that Barcelona see him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets but they could face stiff competition.

As per AS, United have collected reports on Zubimendi after watching him in action against them in the Europa League this season. The club are currently studying the £52 million release clause attached to his contract. but they are yet to make any sort of contact with Sociedad regarding a move.

Long-term signing

United made a statement by signing Casemiro from Real Madrid over the summer. The Brazilian has cemented himself as the regular holding midfielder and may not be displaced from his position, barring an injury or the manager opting to rest him.

Zubimendi does not offer the same physical presence as Casemiro, but he is also a hard-working defensive midfielder. The Spaniard likes to make crunch tackles and win duels. His passing range is also top notch and does not get dispossessed often.

He could be viewed as a long-term signing for United, but a January deal seems unlikely with the club’s priority lying elsewhere. A new forward could be the focus for the next transfer window following their decision to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has been regularly talked about. United would need to spend big for him in January and this could put their move for Zubimendi on hold until the summer. If the Spaniard is signed, Fred or Scott McTominay could be offloaded.

Judging by their contract situations, Fred could most likely leave at the end of the campaign. United are yet to activate the 12-month option on the Brazilian’s contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023.