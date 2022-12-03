Manchester United linked with Thomas Meunier move

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are one of the clubs that could approach to sign Thomas Meunier from Borussia Dortmund in January.

The Belgian star was constantly linked with a move away from Dortmund last summer but the club did not receive any suitable offers. There remains speculation over his future and Mundo Deportivo claim that Meunier could leave the Bundesliga club in the next transfer window.

It is added that Meunier will listen to offers from Man United, Juventus and AC Milan, but his priority is still Barcelona. The La Liga giants were interested in signing Meunier last winter and the right-back personally admitted his disappointment after Dortmund blocked his exit.

Short-term fix

Diogo Dalot has been United’s regular right-back this season. He has started in every game but one where he was suspended. His deputy Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hardly got the nod with just one substitute appearance and there is talk of him leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Meunier can be considered as a short-term signing for United. The Belgian is no longer in the peak of his career but he would suit manager Erik ten Hag with his attacking playing style. Dalot has not had any competition for his berth and Meunier would offer more than Wan-Bissaka, who lacks the attacking output.

With his contract expiring in 18 months, the 31-year-old could be signed cheaply this winter. This would also help United to save funds for the acquisition of a marquee forward. After releasing Cristiano Ronaldo lately, the club have been tipped to land a versatile attacker. Cody Gakpo seems the top target.

United are within three points of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the final Champions League spot in the Premier League with a game in hand. A couple of fresh faces in January could boost their prospects of finishing in the top four.