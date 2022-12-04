Chelsea and Man Utd quoted price to sign Caicedo

According to The Sun, Chelsea and Manchester United have to pay between £60-70 million to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut for Brighton in April this year and has been ever-present since. The Ecuadorian has hugely impressed with his superb defensive displays and it may not be long before the midfielder secures a bigger challenge away from the Amex Stadium.

As per The Sun, Chelsea and Man United are firm admirers of the midfielder’s talents. The latter were interested in landing him from his former club Independiente before Brighton won the race. They bought him for only £3.6 million but will now demand £60-70 million for his sale.

World-class potential

Caicedo has been exceptional with his tackling and intercepting skills in the English top-flight. He has also fared impressively with his distribution and work rate. He has been likened to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante in some sections and the London club may see him as a successor to the Frenchman.

Kante has experienced several injury setbacks over the past two years and the club are currently reluctant to renew his deal expiring in June next year. There is a high chance that he could be released from his contract and Caicedo would be an ideal replacement with world-class potential in him.

However, Graham Potter’s side may need to ward off interest from the likes of United and Newcastle to sign him. United have a fantastic holding midfielder in Casemiro in the squad but they could regard Caicedo as a strong competitor going forward. The pair could also play alongside each other.

Compared to United’s interest, Chelsea should be more wary of Newcastle, who are also in the mix for the South American star. Under the Saudi Arabian ownership, Eddie Howe’s side are looking up at the moment and Caicedo would be an outstanding partner for Bruno Guimaraes in their midfield.