Report: Manchester United interested in Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag is in dire need of a right-back to challenge Diogo Dalot on the right-hand side of their defence, having clearly lost faith in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The England international has been completely frozen out of the first-team this season and is expected to depart the club in the winter transfer window.

Dalot has played every game he has been available for this season and his game has grown under ten Hag, but the United boss faces a sticky situation if the Portuguese international were to get injured with no favoured back-up.

Tyrell Malacia, who joined the club in the summer from PSV Eindhoven, has sometimes filled in at right-back – featuring in the position against Fulham before the break.

Competition for Diogo Dalot

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd are now interested in signing Dumfries and an offer of at least £34m [€40m] could leave to productive negotiations. However, Inter Milan’s preference is to keep hold of the player.

Dumfries is notable for his physical attributes and is more commonly deployed as a right-wing-back at Inter Milan, but is also comfortable playing as a straightforward right-back.

The 26-year-old, who started his career in the Netherlands, has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side, scoring two and providing three assists.

Dumfries has been frequently linked with a move to Old Trafford and Chelsea despite his Inter Milan contract not expiring until 2025.

The Dutchman put in an inspired performance for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, keeping two clean sheets before providing two assists and a goal in the 3-1 last-16 win over the United States.

Although signing a striker will be the top priority for ten Hag in the short-term following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, a right-back is also on his wish-list and Dumfries would be a superb addition to the United squad.

However, with Chelsea also reportedly interested in Dumfries, Manchester United will face stiff competition if they want to stand a chance of luring him to Old Trafford.

