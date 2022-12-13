Chelsea £60m bid for Rafael Leao rejected by AC Milan

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Chelsea have had a £60 million bid (€70 million) for Rafael Leao knocked back by AC Milan.

Leao has been linked with a move to Chelsea since last summer with the Blues keen on reinforcing their attack. Leao’s current deal at the San Siro expires in 2024 and the Rossoneri have been trying to tie him down to a long-term deal but Plettenberg has revealed that the 23-year-old is not happy with the offer on the table and he does not want to renew with Milan.

According to the Sky Sports journalist, Chelsea recently held talks regarding Leao in Qatar and submitted a £60 million [€70m] bid. However, the offer was shot down by Milan as the reigning Serie A champions have made it clear that they will only part ways with Leao should his £129 million (€150 million) released clause be met.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are also understood to be interested in signing the Portugal international so Chelsea could face stiff competition for his signature.

The West London side have struggled in front of goal this season with summer signings of Raheem Sterling and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang not delivering as expected. Christian Pulisic is also enduring a difficult season while Hakim Ziyech is not in the plans of Graham Potter and could be on his way out soon with AC Milan deemed favourites to sign him.

Our View

Leao is an explosive winger who can make things happen in the final third. He has the ability to be the ‘X’ factor in a game. There are very few players with a profile similar to his with Ousmane Dembele perhaps coming the closest. The Frenchman though can play with both feet and anywhere across the frontline while Leao is right-footed and is at his best, playing as a left-winger.

Graham Potter has already managed to secure the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for next season and has now set his sights on Leao. The Portuguese star also managed to score twice from five outings this World Cup, including the goal that sealed the win against Ghana in the group stages.

This season, he has managed to hit the ground running, registering six goals and four assists from his 14 appearances for the Italian outfit. With Milan also in the title race, it is understandable why they want to keep him at least until the end of the season.

It’s difficult to see Milan letting him leave this winter but unless Leao signs a new contract soon, the Serie A giants may be under pressure to cash-in as his value will drop next summer when he’ll have just one year left on his current deal.