Chelsea step up interest in Youssoufa Moukoko

90min has confirmed that Chelsea have stolen a march on Man Utd after opening talks over a deal to sign Youssoufa Moukoko this winter.

Moukoko, 18, is in the final year of his contract with Borussia Dortmund and has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park after failing to agree terms over a new deal.

The German prospect has already hit the ground running in the Bundesliga with six goals and four assists from his 14 appearances for the Schwarz Gelben this season.

Moukoko could be available for free at the end of the season but Premier League clubs are eyeing a cut-price move in January with 90min claiming that Manchester United are showing a keen interest along with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals as the report says the Blues have already made contact with Moukoko’s representatives in the hope of securing his signature this winter.

The source has, however, said that the biggest threat to Chelsea’s ambition of signing Moukoko is Barcelona. Reports from Spain have revealed that the player wants to play for the Catalan giants, so Chelsea will have to do very well to convince him to join forces with Graham Potter.

With Endrick snubbing a move to Stamford Bridge over a move to Real Madrid, Chelsea have set sights on Moukoko. But the former Bundesliga champions want the youngster to extend his stay and boost his chances of becoming a regular in Hansi Flick’s German National team.

Our View

Moukoko is still an unpolished diamond but has got the potential to develop into a top class striker over the coming years. He has the ingredients to become a successful modern day striker. He likes to shoot from distance and can create plays as well, by slicing open the opposition backline.

Therefore, he could be an ideal fit in Graham Potter’s system. Of course, there is still a long way to go for the forward but he could benefit from playing in an attacking system and the former Brighton & Hove Albion coach could help Moukoko unlock his potential.

However, Chelsea face stiff competition from the likes of Man Utd if the player decides to come to England, while Barcelona are also said to be in the race, so it’s going to be interesting to see how this develops over the coming weeks.