Report: Manchester United target Benfica starlet Cher Ndour

Manchester United are eyeing up a move to sign Benfica starlet Cher Ndour, whose contract ends next year, according to The Mirror .

The Red Devils are on the look out for a new midfielder and believe the 18-year-old fits the bill, however, they will have to battle with Juventus for the signature of the Italian under-20 international.

Ndour has been likened to France midfielder Paul Pogba as Massimiliano Allegri sees similarities in the youngster and hope he will join his idol in Turin at the end of the season.

However, the deal could be made difficult because he has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes and will be open to a move to Manchester United. A move in the summer looks increasingly likely for Ndour with United and Juve set to battle it out.

Ndour, who is yet to play for Benfica’s first team, was named among the 100 nominees for the Golden Boy 2022 award, which was won by Barcelona’s youngster Gavi.

Building for the future

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has been remolding his midfield since he took charge of the team in June, replacing club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He’s known for possession based football, having guided Ajax to the semi-finals of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, only to be knocked out by Tottenham on the away goal rule.

Man United tried to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong last summer but the move fell through. They instead signed Christian Eriksen from Brentford on a free transfer and Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock departure has switched Ten Hag’s primary focus in January to a replacement to augment his frontline but they will keep one eye on Ndour’s situation at Benfica ahead of a potential summer move.

Ndour started his playing career with Brescia before joining Atalanta. He then moved to Portugal in 2020 where he became the youngest ever debutant in Benfica’s B team, aged just 16 and 279 days. That broke the record of Joao Felix, who was 16 and 312 days when he made his bow for Benfica B.

Ndour was born in Italy to a Senegalese father and Italian mother. He is a youth international for Italy, having represented the U15s and U16s.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the highly-rated midfielder as Xavi look to build one of the formidable sides in the world. The La Liga giants already boast youngsters such as Pedri and Gavi who both represented Spain at the 2022 World Cup, starting all of their country’s games.

Man United will be counting on Bruno Fernandes to convince Ndour to join the club ahead of other competitors next summer.

