Man Utd make contact with Denzel Dumfries’ agent

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries on the request of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch star has been touted to move to the Premier League and we covered a report yesterday which stated that Chelsea are favourites to sign him next summer. However, Ten Hag would also like to work with the 26-year-old and Corriere dello Sport claim that United have held talks with Dumfries’ representative Rafaela Pimenta over a move.

Diogo Dalot has been United’s first-choice right-back during the current campaign but Ten Hag likes the characteristics of Dumfries, who is more physical, offensive and inclined to score. Meanwhile, the report says that Inter Milan could ideally sell the defender for more than £51 million next summer.

Competition

Dalot has done a brilliant job as the right-back for United this season. He has been one of the most improved players under Ten Hag and has kept Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the line-up. In fact, the latter has made just one substitute appearance against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Ten Hag will want better competition in the right-back department and Dumfries would be perfect for him. The Dutchman has a strong physical presence combined with good counter-attacking pace. Since his move to Inter Milan, he has scored or assisted a goal in every four matches.

The Dutchman could easily become a regular starter for United with his better attacking qualities. United are doing the right thing by holding talks with his agent early as Chelsea are also interested in Dumfries and will try their utmost to lure him to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Regular first-team football could be a major factor in deciding Dumfries’ future. United may have the edge over Graham Potter’s men in this aspect. If Dumfries were to move to Chelsea, he may not start regularly as Reece James is indispensable for them at right wing-back when fit.