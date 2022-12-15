Report: Liverpool eye January move for Christian Pulisic

Liverpool are interested in a move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window, according to 90Min.

However, the Reds will face competition as the report also claims a host of clubs including Newcastle United are also keen on signing the 24-year-old on a loan deal.

It hasn’t quite worked for Pulisic since joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund and he’s failed to cement himself in the Chelsea team under Graham Potter this season.

The US international has been used sporadically in a particular position and the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City pushed him further down the pecking order.

He is understood to be desperate to leave to reignite his club career which is yet to reach his peak years.

Replacement for Luis Diaz

Liverpool will miss the services of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz after sustaining calf injury and knee injury respectively. Jota is expected to make his return in February while Diaz will be out of action for at least three months following knee surgery.

The Colombia international recently returned to training after suffering the injury in the 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in October, however, he experienced discomfort in the same area during Liverpool’s training camp in Dubai this month.

Pulisic is seen as a perfect replacement for the duo by Jurgen Klopp, who worked with him at Dortmund and gave him his chance at first-team action by promoting him to the senior squad after spotting his potential.

According to 90Min, Chelsea are reluctant to bolster a Premier League rival and would prefer to send the 24-year-old overseas given the battle for the top four in which the club find themselves this season.

The report adds that AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all interested but have not followed up with any concrete offer.

Pulisic, who is valued at €38m (£32.6m) by Transfermarkt, has made 18 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

He showed glimpses of his talent after leading the USA to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he featured in all their games, netting one goal and registering two assists in the process.

A loan to move to Liverpool seems highly unlikely unless the Reds decide to pay a significant transfer fee for Pulisic.

