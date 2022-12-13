Report: Liverpool reach pre-contract agreement with Enzo

According to various reports, Liverpool have reached a pre-contract agreement with SL Benfica so sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign a central midfielder and last summer, the Merseyside outfit missed out on getting a hold of France international Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham has also been strongly linked with a move to Anfield, however, the 19-year-old has a host of other top clubs eyeing his signature.

Fernandez has now emerged as another prime target for the Reds and Argentine outlet La Capital, via the Liverpool Echo, claims that Liverpool have now reached a pre-contract agreement to sign the South American from Benfica next summer.

Portuguese outlet Record and Spanish publication Diario AS on twitter are also reporting the same news – although it’s worth noting that both outlets cite that those reports emerged in the other nation, with neither claiming the story as their own.

Fernandez joined Benfica last summer from Argentine outfit River Plate and has caught a lot of people’s eyes in his short time in European football. Roger Schmidt’s side are unbeaten in all competitions in the current campaign.

The 21-year-old has been a pivotal member of the Primeira Liga outfit’s success this term – making 24 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Midfield reinforcement

Fernandez only joined Benfica over the summer in a deal worth €10million (£8.9million) plus €8m (£7.1m) in add-ons from Argentine giants River Plate. The Lisbon club have inserted a £106m release clause in his contract.

He’s now valued at £30m by Transfermarkt but his valuation may have increased further following his performances in Qatar. The 21-year-old has put in inspired displays for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, helping La Albiceleste reach the semi-finals.

The holding midfielder did not feature from the start in either of his country’s opening two World Cup games but has been included in the line-ups for each of the last three matches.

He has mad five appearances in total for Argentina, scoring one goal, which came in their 2-0 win over Mexico during the group stage and he’s registered one assist as well.

Liverpool’s midfield is ageing with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are all in their 30s. While other options like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been injury prone during their time with the Reds and are expected to leave at the end of the season.

Therefore, Klopp is expected to overhaul his midfield over the coming months and if these reports are accurate, then it appears they have an agreement in place to bring Fernandez to Anfield next summer.

The Reds signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica last summer and will hope their good relationship will be play a key role in acquiring the services of the Argentina international.

Read more: Report: Liverpool set their sights on signing £52m star as Klopp looks to strengthen