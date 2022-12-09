Report: Liverpool linked with move for Antonio Silva

Liverpool are interested in signing Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva, according to Calciomercato.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of Portuguese football’s outstanding defenders this season, making 18 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

Liverpool are planning a January spending spree and Calcio Mercato says the Reds have set their sights on Silva with signing him considered a ‘concrete goal’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Silva is under contract at the Portuguese side until 2027 and has a release clause of €100 million (£‎86m), however, Calcio Mercato suggests that Benfica would be willing to do business at £52m.

The teenager is representing Portugal at the World Cup and has so far made one appearance – in the final group stage match against South Korea.

One for the future

Silva has risen from the youth academy of the Portuguese side having initially been signed in 2016. He was promoted to train with the first team prior to the 2022/23 season after impressing new manager Roger Schmidt.

Liverpool have now seemingly identified Silva as a prime target as Klopp looks to bolster his defence, but they could face stiff competition as Man Utd have also reportedly been keeping an eye on his progress.

The teenager put in an impressive performance for Benfica in their 2-1 Champions League win over against Juventus last month. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed in October that Benfica are convinced that he will be worth the high fee in the future.

“Remember the name: Antonio Silva,” Romano told CaughtOffside. “He’s a top player for the future, of course he needs some time to improve his skills but Benfica are convinced he will be worth £70-78m in the future.”

“I’ve seen some reports of Liverpool and Manchester United looking at him. For sure, top clubs are following him but it’s important to say that there’s still nothing serious or concrete, as of now. He is still developing as a player, but let’s see where he is in a few years, the future looks bright for him.”

Liverpool may have to rely on their good relationship with Benfica, following the purchase of Darwin Nunez last summer, if they want to strike a deal for Silva as more clubs are likely to enter the race if he’s available for transfer.

However, he’d be an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad if the Reds can lure him to Anfield. He’s still young but could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip or even Virgil van Dijk.

