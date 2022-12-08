Report: Liverpool interested in signing Yunus Musah

Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing Valencia prodigy Yunus Musah ahead of the January transfer window, according to 90min.

The Reds are not the only Premier League club credited with an interest in the 20-year-old as Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked recently.

However, 90min claims that Liverpool have made contact with Valencia and the players representatives to register their interest in Musah ahead of the winter transfer window.

It is believed that the La Liga side have now opened contract talks with the American international in an attempt to fend off interest emerging from the Premier League.

The youngster has been a key part of the Valencia team in the last couple of seasons, so understandably they are reluctant to lose him.

Perfect replacement for ageing Liverpool midfield

Jurgen Klopp appears desperate for reinforcements in the centre of the pitch – which has been heavily reflected in their performances over the Premier League season so far.

The Reds lie sixth in the Premier League standings with 22 points after a run of inconsistent form and disappointing displays – leaving them 15 points off leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool currently boast of several midfielders who are over the age of 30 and passed their prime while the likes James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season. As a result, Klopp needs to overhaul his midfield options and it appears Musah has emerged as a potential target for the Merseysiders.

Musah impressed at the World Cup with the USA team. He made four appearances, won possession back 23 times, won eight tackles and also won a whopping 18 duels. Unfortunately, despite his hard work, the USA failed to reach the quarter-finals after losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The recruitment team at Anfield have seen enough to know that the 20-year-old midfielder is worth investing in and he would be a great addition to their squad. However, he has a release clause worth £86m [source: 90min] in his contract – which doesn’t expire until 2026.

Therefore, Valencia are under no pressure to sell and Liverpool are highly unlikely to spend anywhere near that amount, so it could be difficult to agree a deal with the La Liga outfit this winter.

