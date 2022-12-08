Report: Liverpool offer Roberto Firmino big-money new deal

Brazil international Roberto Firmino has been offered a new big-money contract by Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

Jurgen Klopp, who is huge admirer of Firmino, wants the club to keep hold of the 31-year-old beyond next summer following his impressive performance this term.

Firmino’s current contract will expire in a matter of months and Klopp confirmed on November 12 that discussions were underway over a new deal that would secure the South Americans long-term future to Liverpool.

He will become a free agent in the summer and can speak to clubs outside of England about a pre-contract deal in January, when he will enter the final six months of his current terms.

Football Insider claims that Liverpool are offering a lower salary than Firmino’s current agreement, which is reportedly worth around £180,000-a-week. However, he will be able to boost his pay from performance-related bonuses based on appearances and goals.

Firmino, who was omitted from the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup, is in his seventh year on Merseyside, having joined the Reds from Hoffenheim in 2015.

Importance

The forward has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the club just a few months before Klopp’s arrival. He’s made 348 appearances for the Reds – scoring 107 goals and registering 78 assists – to help the Merseysiders win a number of trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

This season, Firmino has been a regular starter again after starting just 10 Premier League matches last term. He has already started 11 Premier League games this campaign as well as four of Liverpool’s six Champions League games.

In his 21 appearances across all competitions, Firmino has bagged nine goals and provided four assists in the process. His versatility has played a key role for Klopp, who has utilised various formations after a slow start to the season.

He has been operating not only in a number nine role but also at the front of a midfield diamond in a 4-4-2 that has sometimes been used by Klopp to get the best of his players.

Firmino lost his starting role last season to Diogo Jota who emerged as the number one spearhead at Anfield, while Sadio Mane was also used down the middle in the second half of last season before he opted to join Bayern Munich in the summer.

