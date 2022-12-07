Liverpool hold positive talks to sign Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool have held positive talks with Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat over a possible move but Tottenham are also eyeing the Moroccan star, according to FootMercato.

The outlet says Amrabat’s representatives met with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and held ‘positive’ discussions about a potential move to Anfield. The German coach is keen to strengthen his midfield this winter and it appears Amrabat has emerged as a prime target.

The two parties have agreed to speak again after the World Cup but Foot Mercato says Liverpool aren’t the only club in the running as Tottenham are also keen on luring the midfielder to the Premier League.

Spurs came close to signing the 26-year-old last summer and have maintained their interest ahead of the winter window, so we could see a battle between the two English giants in January.

Amrabat has been sensational at the ongoing Qatar World Cup and his performances have not gone unnoticed. He has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the tournament and produced a scintillating display against Spain in the Round of 16, helping Morocco advance to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

After the game, the 26-year-old’s agent, Mohammed Sinouh, revealed that he has had approaches from English clubs but insisted that Amrabat is focused on the World Cup.

90min claims that Fiorentina do not intend to sell their man this January and want to keep him until the end of the season. Last winter, the Italian outfit were open to offers for the African but he ended up staying at the club.

It is also understood that interested clubs will have to try and tempt La Viola with a large offer if they are to get him on a permanent deal this winter.

Our View

Liverpool’s interest in Amrabat is understandable as Jurgen Klopp is keen on rebuilding his ageing midfield. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho have struggled with form and injuries and that has hampered the Merseysiders’ progression this season. Therefore, it makes sense for the German tactician to reinforce his midfield and Amrabat would be an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad.

However, Tottenham also want to bolster their midfield resources and it appears Antonio Conte wants to go after Amrabat. Morocco play a defensive brand of football and rely on launching lethal counter-attacks, so Amrabat would fit well into Conte’s system.

Transfermarkt has valued Amrabat at £8.6 million (€10 million) but his value could potentially skyrocket following his impressive Qatar 2022 campaign.