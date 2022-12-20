Chelsea recieve boost in pursuit of Rafael Leao

Journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport that AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has ‘had his head moved’ by Chelsea’s interest in him.

The Portugal international has been the subject of transfer speculation with his current deal at the San Siro set to expire in the summer of 2024. Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly keeping a close watch on Leao and his current situation.

Milan have been in negotiations with Leao over a new long-term contract but the reigning Serie A champions have not been able to make any significant in-roads. Leao has been on Chelsea’s radar since the summer and as per Phillips, the West London club will try to sign him this winter.

Italian outlet Calciomercato has revealed that Leao could be available for as low as £69 million, in comparison to the massive £131 million that was being demanded by the Rossoneri last summer.

Phillips has revealed that Leao has ‘had his head turned’ by Chelsea’s interest but insisted that Graham Potter’s side are not the only ones interested in the winger.

“He has had his head turned by Chelsea’s interest, so that’s what has given Chelsea the prompt to try and get that done. But Chelsea obviously aren’t the only club that are keen on signing him.” (via GMS)

Our View

The West Londoners have blown hot and cold this season, in front of the goal. Summer signings Raheem Sterling and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have failed to hit the ground running and inconsistency has derailed Chelsea’s title charge already.

If the Blues were able to get a deal done, Leao will not only provide another dimension to Potter’s attack but will also increase the attacking depth and competition for spots at Stamford Bridge.

This season, the 23-year-old has netted seven goals and laid on nine assists in his 20 appearances for Milan. Overall, he has made 134 appearances for the Serie A giants, registering 34 goals and 30 assists.

Leao has the ability to turn the game on its head and he is a pure winger who likes to cut inside. His dribbling skills are among the best in Europe and the Portuguese star is strong when it comes to 1v1s. Therefore, in an attacking system, he is bound to flourish and if Chelsea can get him for £69 million, they must go for it.