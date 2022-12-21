Report: Man Utd express interest in signing Marcus Thuram

Thuram, the son of former France and Juventus defender Lilian Thuram, is seen as a perfect fit for Manchester United ahead of the second phase of the 2022/23 season.

Martial has not covered himself in glory since joining the club after being hampered by persistent injuries. The Frenchman has made only seven appearances and scored four goals this season.

Erik ten Hag is in dire need of a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo as United are short of options with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the club’s only recognised strikers.

The report further states that the Red Devils could actually sign the World Cup star for around £10m ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Manchester United have registered their interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, according to Sport Bild.

According to Sport Bild, Borussia Monchengladbach are open to selling Thuram this winter as his contract expires in 6 months time and they don’t want to lose him for nothing.

The situation has alerted Manchester United but they’ll face stiff competition as Premier League rivals Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are also reportedly showing a keen interest.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season – scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 15 appearances for Monchengladbach.

Thuram, who made his senior international debut for France in 2020, represented Les Bleus at the just-ended World Cup, making five appearances and providing two assists as France finished as runner-up.

He was a member of the France U-19 team which won the 2016 UEFA European Championship. He has played for France at all youth levels.

His ability to play anywhere across the frontline will suit Manchester United, who have set their sights on finishing in the top four and playing Champions League football next season.

United have also been linked with a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Portuguese star Joao Felix as well as Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

However, Thuram is believed to be the easiest option for Man United to sign in the winter window due to the price tag and club’s willingness to do business before losing him for free in the summer.