According to Italian website Calciomercato, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has chosen Goncalo Ramos as his future striker.

Ten Hag recently confirmed that the club are looking for a new striker, having made the decision to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent last month. PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has been highlighted as a target for United, but Calciomercato report that Ramos is the preferred option to lead the line for Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ramos has had a fascinating season for Benfica and Portugal. The 21-year-old has been the first-choice striker at club level since Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool in the last transfer window. He has excelled in the position, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists from 22 appearances.

The youngster has also been brilliant at the international level. Since his senior debut last month, he has registered four goals and two assists from only five caps. Four of those contributions came in the 6-1 humiliation of Switzerland in the World Cup last 16 where he scored a sensational hat-trick.

His performances have convinced Ten Hag to bring him to United but there is a major stumbling block in terms of the transfer fee. Ramos has a £106m buy-out clause in his deal and Benfica president Rui Costa has recently insisted that their star players won’t leave in January unless the release clauses are met.

It would be a huge statement from United if they are prepared to pay the substantial fee. Ramos has the potential to become an elite centre-forward. He has all the attributes such as pace, strong finishing skills, physical presence as well as the awareness to find his teammates in the final third with key passes.

Ramos could cement his spot as the first-choice striker at United if he joins them in January. Anthony Martial is currently Ten Hag’s preferred player to lead the attack but the Frenchman has been very inconsistent and is also injury prone. Ramos’ arrival would greatly boost United in their bid to finish in the league’s top four. Champions League football is crucial for United to sign more world-class players in future.