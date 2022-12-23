Report: Tottenham eye move for Edouard Mendy

According to 90min, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris.

The report further states that Spurs are keeping tabs on three other Premier League number ones including Brentford’s David Raya, Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

The 30-year-old has failed to regain his No.1 spot since he was dropped to the bench by Graham Potter. He has made only 11 appearances for the Blues this season in all competitions.

Mendy still has two and a half years left on his contract but it looks like he may leave in the winter transfer window in search of more playing time and to regain his best form.

Competition

Tottenham could now offer him a new challenge but they’ll face competition as 90min claims that several other clubs including AC Milan, Nice and Monaco are closely monitoring the situation.

The Senegal international, who is currently valued at £22m [€25m] by Transfermarkt, joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes. In his first season, he made history by becoming the first African goalkeeper to play for the club.

He kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League and equalled the record for the most clean sheets in a UEFA Champions League season with nine, and kept another clean sheet in the final to help Chelsea win their second title.

His inspired performances saw him being awarded both the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of 2021, becoming the first African goalkeeper in football’s history to win both awards.

Mendy was one of the standout players for Senegal at the 2022 World Cup as they reached the last 16 of the competition, featuring in all their games.

Mendy is a physically dominant goalkeeper who exerts a strong influence in the defensive third and commands the defence well, so he’d be a terrific signing if Tottenham end up luring him across London.

