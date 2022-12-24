Man Utd open talks to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo

According to The Daily Mirror, Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven to seal the transfer of Cody Gakpo next month.

The Red Devils were unsuccessful in signing the Dutch international last summer but they have renewed their interest ahead of the January transfer window. As per The Daily Mirror, manager Erik ten Hag believes Gakpo’s arrival will strengthen the club’s bid for a top-four Premier League finish.

The Dutch head coach also feels he would offer the hunger and aggression that was lacking with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was recently released by United. Meanwhile, the report says United could sign him for less than £50 million due to PSV’s financial concerns. Personal terms won’t be a problem.

Must buy

Gakpo has been in exemplary form for PSV this season. He has amassed 13 goals and 17 assists from just 24 outings for his club. The forward has increased his reputation further after standing out for the Netherlands at the World Cup. He scored thrice in their run to the quarter-final stage.

United decided against signing Gakpo in the summer after the huge spending on Ajax’s Antony but they must take the opportunity next month. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Real Madrid are also interested in signing him but it is clear that the player’s preference is to secure a move to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old recently revealed his disappointment at missing out on a summer transfer to United, but also hinted that he would welcome another approach from the club. United should have no qualms about signing him this time around as they need more creativity in the final third of the pitch.

Gakpo would be a strong contender to start on the left wing or up front for United. He may most likely get the nod as the main striker, having impressed from the role for his country. We could also see him line up alongside Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial in a two-man strike partnership.

Whatever the case, United’s faithful will be hoping that the club can sign him as soon as possible. There are some difficult fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal in the league next month and Gakpo’s presence in their attack would boost their chances of beating them.