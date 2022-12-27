Arsenal submit £53m bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have tabled an offer worth £53 million (€60 million) for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk has been linked with a move to Arsenal since last summer. The Gunners tried to sign the Ukrainian talent in the final stages of the summer window but a deal could not materialise.

The trail, however, has not gone cold and the North London club have now reportedly stepped up their interest in the 21-year-old by submitting a formal offer to Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have tabled a bid worth around £35.3 million (€40 million) upfront with £17.7 million (€20 million) in potential add-ons.

Shakhtar though, want ‘way more’ than the submitted proposal to give the green light on Mudryk’s departure. Arsenal will, however, discuss personal terms with the player’s agents and Romano says there will be “no issues” on that front and that Mudryk “wants” to join the Gunners.

Last month, the Athletic reported that Shakhtar are looking for £88 million (€100 million) to part ways with Mudryk – although subsequent reports suggested the Ukrainians would eventually lower that valuation.

The winger wants to move to Arsenal and he even admitted in a recent interview that he keeps tabs on Arsenal and likes Mikel Arteta’s style of football, indicating that he could potentially play under the Spaniard in the future.

Also, shortly after news broke of Arsenal’s offer, Mudryk took to social media to post a photo of him watching Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Ham, fuelling rumours that he wants to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have also been keeping a close watch on Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio, who is in the final year of his deal with Los Blancos and is yet to agree on a new contract. Therefore, it is clear that Arteta wants to sign a new winger this winter but Mudryk is the priority.

Our View

Mudyrk has been dubbed as ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ and that is due to the way he operates on the left flank. This season, Mudyrk has been excellent and it’s understandable why Arsenal want him. Arteta is keen on increasing his attacking depth and the Ukraine international is not only a solid short-term option but also an exciting long-term one.

Mudryk has registered 10 goals and eight assists in his 18 appearances (across all competitions) for Shakhtar this season. Therefore, it is fair to assume that he is well and truly on course to registering his best-ever season in terms of numbers.

Arteta currently has Gabriel Jesus (out for three months), Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson (injured) and Marquinhos in his frontline and it is imperative for him to add another dynamic winger who can help him control the play in the final third.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can get this deal across the line next month and if they do, their hopes of securing their first Premier League title since 2003-04 will be significantly boosted.