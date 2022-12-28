Chelsea & Man Utd pushing to sign Denzel Dumfries

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Chelsea and Manchester United are pushing to sign Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries has been tipped to leave the Nerazzurri after only joining the club in 2021, from PSV Eindhoven. The 26-year-old has established himself as a critical component of Simon Izanaghi’s side, replacing Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain the year Dumfries was signed.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Dumfries since the summer and now a winter move may be looming for the Dutchman after he impressed at the 2022 World Cup.

Inter are open to letting Dumfries leave but will only accept lucrative offers for him. It is understood that following his impressive displays in Qatar, FCInter News (h/t Corriere dello Sport) has reported that Inter are looking for a fee of £53 million (€60 million) to part ways with the full-back.

Chelsea’s interest in Dumfries is no surprise as they have been eyeing him for a while now. Moreover, with Reece James’ latest injury setback, the Blues are considering making a move for the Netherlands international.

They will, however, face competition from rivals Manchester United as Erik ten Hag is also in the market for another right-back, while German giants Bayern Munich have also been linked.

Our View

Chelsea are in desperate need of cover on the right defensive flank. James’ injury setback will be a huge blow to the Londoners so Graham Potter will be keen to sign Dumfries and boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

However, Man Utd also need another right-back to compete with Diogo Dalot. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out of favour under ten Hag and could leave next month, so Dumfries would be an excellent replacement.

The Dutchman is currently one of the best wing-backs in Europe and while he is solid defensively, his main strengthen is his attacking output as he’s superb going forward. Since joining Inter in 2021, he has scored seven goals and has registered 10 assists in his 65 appearances for the club.

It remains to be seen if United or Chelsea are willing to match the price being demanded by Inter but Dumfries would be an excellent signing if either club is able to lure him to England.