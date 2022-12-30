Man United eye loan move for Alvaro Morata

According to ESPN, Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata in the January transfer window.

The report says Erik ten Hag has been left ‘frustrated’ after United missed out on his key transfer target Cody Gakpo – who joined Liverpool from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in a deal that could reach £44m.

Man Utd are in dire need of a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his contract was terminated last month, as ten Hag is short of options with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the club’s only recognised strikers.

Martial has not covered himself in glory since joining the club after being hampered by persistent injuries. The Frenchman has made only seven appearances and scored four goals this season.

ESPN claims that Man Utd didn’t lodge an official bid for Gakpo as they couldn’t match the financial package offered by Liverpool. The Manchester giants have limit funds for transfers this winter after spending heavily in the summer, so the club are scouring the market for loan deals.

The report states that Mortata is an option that will be considered by United if Atletico are willing to listen to loan offers for the Spaniard next month.

Replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have also been linked with a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Portuguese star Joao Felix as well as Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. However, with funds tight, United see Morata as a cheap, short-term option who could improve their attack during the second half of the season.

Morata, who is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt, has been one of the standout players for Atletico Madrid this season – scoring six goals and providing one assist in 15 league appearances.

The 30-year-old continued his fine form for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as the Red Fury reached the round of 16.

Morata’s pace, energy, physicality and work-rate on the pitch makes him a good fit for Ten Hag, who likes to press his opponents and attack with freedom, so he could be a solid signing if United could get a deal agreed.

Man Utd are currently 5th In the Premier League table with 29 points after 15 games played so far. The Red Devils will travel to the Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves on Saturday as they look to end 2022 on a high note.

