Manchester United want to re-sign Memphis Depay

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in re-signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona on loan this month.

Erik ten Hag’s side had a fantastic end to 2022 with a third successive Premier League win and they have now broken into the Premier League top four. Despite this, the manager will be desperate to add more quality in the centre-forward role as United’s attack looked toothless against Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year’s Eve until Marcus Rashford’s individual piece of brilliance.

As per The Daily Mail, United are looking at different strikers in January but the club are likely to explore the loan window. Barcelona star Depay is one of the names on their radar. The Dutchman has been tipped to leave the Spanish giants during the winter transfer window.

Bargain

Rashford has been in exemplary form for United this season. He turned the game in their favour at Wolves after coming off the bench at the half-time break. Before his introduction, United lacked the cutting edge to their gameplay and never seemed like finding the net.

Anthony Martial has been good so far despite his injuries but the Frenchman has never been a striker that can be reliable and consistent. With Cristiano Ronaldo no longer at the club, United need a replacement and Depay could be a fantastic bargain signing this month.

Depay has entered the last six months of his contract but a loan deal would be a clever move. United can sign him by paying 100 per cent of his £159,000-a-week salary while avoiding any kind of signing-on fee that would be required for a permanent return to the club.

If the Netherlands star is successful in his homecoming, United can take the opportunity to reward him a long-term contract. Depay may not need any convincing to return to Old Trafford as he may want to prove himself after a dreadful first spell under manager Louis van Gaal.

Depay was completely out of sorts after his lucrative move from PSV Eindhoven back in the summer of 2025. He is now a much improved player, who is comfortable in various attacking positions. He can play on the left wing, as a second striker or lead the attack by his own.