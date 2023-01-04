Man Utd eye up January transfer for Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

The French newspaper further states that the Red Devils are preparing a £53million offer for the 24-year-old but face stiff competition Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his contract was terminated prior to the 2022 World Cup. It’s left United short of options up front, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the club’s only recognised strikers as it stands.

Man Utd recently missed out on key transfer target Cody Gakpo – who joined Liverpool from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in a deal that could reach £44m.

Ten Hag is now looking at alternative targets and it appears Muani is now on the Dutchman’s radar, with L’Equipe claiming Manchester United are ready to pay a large fee to sign the Frenchman this month.

Bolstering attack

Rashford continued his fine form after scoring again for Man Utd against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday, taking his tally to seven goals in 17 appearances.

Martial on the other hand has failed to replicate such form since recovering from injury. The Frenchman has made only 11 appearances and scored five goals this season.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign several strikers including Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Portuguese ace Joao Felix, Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

Muani’s France team-mate Marcus Thuram, whose Borussia Monchengladbach contract expires at the end of the season, is also attracting interest from Old Trafford. However, United could now go all out to secure a deal for Muani, who could improve their attack during the second half of the season.

Muani joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Nantes last summer and has since been an influential player at the club. He has been involved in 15 goals in 15 Bundesliga games for Frankfurt this season. He has also bagged two goals in six Champions League matches.

He represented France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making three appearances and scoring one goal as Les Bleus lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final.

