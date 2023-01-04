Man Utd approach Crystal Palace to sign Jack Butland

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are in negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign Jack Butland in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are widely reported to be in the market for a back-up goalkeeper after Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan spell.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Magpies in 2018 made just two appearances this season, both in the Carabao Cup, so Newcastle have recalled him to St James’ Park.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been linked with a move for a host of goalkeepers in recent weeks, including Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, but they’ll face stiff competition for his signature from rival clubs.

David de Dea is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of this season with Man Utd holding an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

It is believed that Ten Hag is happy with the performance of the Spain international, who has retained his No.1 spot at the club, and is now open to retaining him until 2024.

Competition for David De Gea

However, the Dutch boss still needs an experienced back-up to support De Gea, hence the need to bring in a No.2 goalkeeper to replace Dubravka during the second half of the season.

Butland has now emerged as a prime target and The Telegraph claim that talks are now underway between United and Palace.

The 29-year-old, who is valued at just £1.3m by Transfermarkt, joined Crystal Palace in 2020 from Stoke City after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

He spent seven seasons at Stoke, winning their Player of the Year award twice. Since moving to the London-based club, Butland has made only 15 appearances in all competitions and is behind first choice Vincente Guaita.

His contract with Palace expires in less than six months, so he is free to talk to clubs about a pre-contract for next season. Any deal with Man Utd this month is likely to involve a nominal transfer fee making him a bargain purchase.

Man Utd have moved to bring him in immediately as back-up to de Gea with Tom Heaton also at Old Trafford as No.3 in the group of goalkeepers. Heaton was on the bench for the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

With Butland’s vast experience in the topflight, he will be a good back-up shot-stopper for de Dea this term.

