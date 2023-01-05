Benoit Badiashile poses in Chelsea shirt after completing £35m move

Chelsea have announced the signing of Benoit Badiashile with the centre-back arriving in a £35m deal from Monaco after signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

The West Londoners have been hugely active in the transfer market since Todd Boehly took charge of the club and after spending over £250m on new players last summer, Chelsea have already splashed the cash this month.

Having completed the signing of striker David Datro Fofana from Molde last week, the Blues have been on the look out for a new left-footed centre-back having failed in their attempts to buy Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Badiashile emerged as a prime target and after holding talks with Monaco, a deal was agreed earlier this week. The defender missed Monaco’s game with Brest on New Year’s Day after being given permission to travel to London to undergo his medical and finalise personal terms.

Chelsea have now announced on Chelseafc.com this afternoon that the 21-year-old has completed his move to Stamford Bridge after signing a staggering seven-and-a-half-year contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have paid Monaco around £35m for Badiashile, meaning he’s another huge investment from the clubs new and ambitious owners.

Delighted

After completing his move, Badiashile told the Chelsea website that he’s happy to have joined the club and is excited to begin his new advanture in the Premier League:

‘I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.’

Badiashile will now compete with Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Trevoh Chalobah for a starting spot in Graham Potter’s defence during the second half of the season.

The Frenchman has forged a reputation as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe since making his Ligue 1 debut back in 2018. The 6ft 4in defender is known for his aerial presence and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Badiashile made 135 appearances for Monaco since joining the club and has already made his senior debut for France having represented his country at every youth level from U16 to U21.

The youngster should prove to be an excellent addition to Potter’s squad as Chelsea look to get their Premier League season back on track. They currently sit 10th in the table but can climb up to seventh with a win over Man City tonight.