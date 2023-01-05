Arsenal courting interest in Hirving Lozano

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Arsenal are interested in signing Hirving Lozano, who could leave Napoli at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Serie A outfit over the past four years. This season, he has scored four goals and provided three assists from 20 appearances.

Despite this, he has yet to finalise a new contract and La Repubblica report that he could leave the club in the summer. The situation has alerted clubs here in England as the report says Arsenal are eyeing a move for the Mexican star, while Newcastle are also keeping track of the player.

Bargain deal

Arsenal are currently prioritising a transfer for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk. They have already made a couple of mega bids for the Ukrainian sensation but Shakhtar have no plans to sell him this month unless their £88 million valuation is met in full.

Whatever happens in the pursuit, Lozano could be a player of interest for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Mexico international can play on the right or left wing and could be available for a bargain price next summer when he enters the final year of his contract with Napoli.

With a Transfermarkt value of £25 million, he would represent value for money for Arsenal. The capital club would ideally want to sign him this month but Napoli are highly unlikely to consider bids for the attacker with their ongoing bid to lift the Scudetto after a lengthy wait of 32 years.

Hence, Arsenal would have to stay patient until the summer to land Lozano from Napoli. He would provide quality depth and competition for them but a transfer may not be straightforward with Newcastle also in the mix to land the experienced North American winger.

Newcastle are now owned by wealthy Saudi Arabian owners. The club are currently performing above expectations and lie in the third position in the Premier League table. If they can at least qualify for Europe next season, they would pose a threat to Arsenal in the race for Lozano’s signature.