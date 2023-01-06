Arsenal have stepped up interest in Joao Felix

According to The Telegraph (via Metro), Arsenal have stepped up their interest in signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan this month.

The London giants are currently locked in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykhaylo Mudryk and there is optimism that they will sign him despite the fresh interest coming from Chelsea.

As per The Telegraph, Arsenal are simultaneously working on a loan move for Felix from Atletico Madrid but it would depend on how much the Spanish club want for the 23-year-old.

Quality

Arsenal have performed above expectations in this season’s Premier League and they are currently holding out the challenge from Manchester City, who are five points behind them in second. They have to strengthen in January to keep up the momentum and signing Felix on top of Mudryk would be an excellent decision.

The London giants find themselves in an uncharted territory as the league leaders and now need to stamp their authority by making signings that could guide them to the top-flight title. Mudryk and Felix would provide the extra quality required to beat City, who already have world-class attackers to call up from the bench.

The big question mark now is whether they can reach an agreement for their top targets. Arsenal have already made a couple of mega bids for Mudryk but they are yet to meet Shakhtar’s £88 million asking price. They are still positive over a deal but Shakhtar could walk away from negotiations if there is no breakthrough.

Arsenal face the same situation with Felix. Atletico want around £18 million for a short-term loan with wages included. It is definitely an excessive demand for a five-month deal and Arsenal will be hoping that Atletico lower the price. If not, they need to pay the fee or look at alternative options.

It could cost around £106m to sign Mudryk and Felix, but Mikel Arteta’s side must not make the mistake of not signing anyone in case they miss out on the duo. The lack of sufficient quality off the bench could scupper their chances of winning the title during the second part of the campaign.