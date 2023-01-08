Man Utd and Arsenal closely monitoring Tammy Abraham

According to Voce Giallo Rosa, Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal could battle it out for the signing of Tammy Abraham from AS Roma.

Both Premier League giants are desperate to reinforce their attacking options this month for the second half of the season.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag needs a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo – who terminated his contract at Old Trafford prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are currently the club’s only recognised strikers and with matches coming thick and fast, the Red Devils will need at least one more attacker for the rest of the season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are without summer signing Gabriel Jesus who was forced to undergo surgery on a serious knee injury that he suffered while playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

Jesus is expected to be out for several months, leaving the Premier League leaders short of forwards. Eddie Nketiah has been banging in the goals since the restart but the Gunners still want to add depth in the attacking department.

Competition

Abraham has now emerged as a target for the duo with Italian outlet Voce Giallo Rosa claiming that Man Utd and Arsenal are eyeing moves for the former Chelsea hitman.

The England international is not having the best of seasons in Italy, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances for AS Roma across all competitions this term.

However, last season, he played an instrumental role, scoring 17 league goals and finding the back of the net nine times in the Europa Conference League, as Roma won their first major European title in more than 60 years with a narrow win over Feyenoord.

Man Utd and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while the Red Devils are in talks with Burnley over a possible deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan this month.

Man Utd are said to have tight funds this winter due to their big spending last summer, however, Ten Hag is determined to sign a forward and could sanction a move for Abraham, who is valued at £39.6m by Transfermarkt.

However, Arsenal could provide stiff competition for his signature. Arteta knows he needs another option up front if the Gunners are to maintain their title charge and Abraham was linked with a move to the Emirates last year.

Abraham joined Jose Mourinho’s side in 2021 from Chelsea after netting 30 goals and registering 12 assists in 82 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Read more: Man Utd in talks to sign 12 G/A star, ten Hag ‘big fan’ of the player – report