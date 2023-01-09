Man Utd eye swoop for Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko

Manchester United are targeting a move for Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko as Erik ten Hag looks to strength his attack, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League club are in desperate need of a forward since Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract at Old Trafford prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

As it stands, in-form Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the club’s only recognised strikers and in bid to compete for silverware this season, the Red Devils will need at least one more attacker to help share the load during the second part of the season.

Dzeko’s contract with Inter Milan will expire in the summer and according to the newspaper, the Serie A giants have not yet opened up discussions about an extension.

The Bosnian international has been instrumental for Inter since joining them from AS Roma in 2021, where he scored 119 goals in 260 appearances.

At Inter, he has bagged 27 goals and provided 14 assists in 72 games in all competitions as he helped them win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in his debut season.

Filling the gap in attack

Man Utd have been linked with several players this month including Dusan Vlahovic, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata, Wout Weghorst and Tammy Abraham as possible replacement for Ronaldo.

The Red Devils are said to have tight funds this winter due to their big spending last summer, however, Ten Hag is determined to sign a forward and could sanction a move for Dzeko.

The 36-year-old is known for his hold up play due to his physical presence, strength and aerial ability and this could serve as a plan B for the Dutch gaffer who wants his side to be unpredictable.

Dzeko, who is value at just £3.5m by Transfermarkt, has 14 goal contributions in 23 matches across all competitions for Inter Milan this season as they lie 4th in the league table with 34 points. He has three goals and an assist in six Champions League games.

According to Daily Mail, Real Madrid are also interested in signing Dzeko – who scored 50 Premier League goals during his time at Manchester City – so Man Utd may need to act fast if they want to complete a deal.

Ageing Dzeko may not be the player he was several years ago when he was terrorizing defence week in, week out, but his experience at the top level could prove important a Man Utd team who want to lift silverware again.

Read more: Report: World Cup star is ‘100% keen’ on Manchester United transfer