Arsenal eye move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have set their sights on signing Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus to bolster their attacking options, according to La Repubblica.

The Italian newspaper claims Juventus want £97.7m for Vlahovic – who joined the club from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina last year.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on adding the Serbia international to his squad in bid to provide competition to the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka as well as Gabriel Jesus – who is currently injured and is expected to be out for months.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of forwards including AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, however, Arteta also wants to add a proven goal scorer to his ranks.

Vlahović, who signed his first professional contract with Partizan in 2015, made his long-awaited debut for the first team the following year, helping them win the league title and two Serbian Cups.

His impressive displays saw him attract interests from several clubs but decided to join Fiorentina in 2018. He became an instant hit at the club, netting 21 league goals in the 2020/21 season and was adjudged Serie A Best Young Player.

He linked with a move to Arsenal last January before Juventus won the race to secure his signature and has since become a fan favourite in Italy.

Competition

According to La Repubblica, Arsenal are now ready to renew their interest but they’ll face competition as Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Vlahović as possible replacement for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski – who joined Barcelona last summer.

It is believed that a move this month is highly unlikely, however, if the Arsenal match Juventus’ asking price in the summer a deal could finally materialise.

Since joining Massimiliano Allegri’s side, the highly-rated youngster has bagged 16 goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, making him one of the deadliest strikers in the world alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

This season, Vlahović has made nine goal contributions in 15 matches for Juventus in all competitions as the Old Lady lie 2nd on the Serie A league table with 37 points despite a slow start to the season.

Vlahović ‘s ability to hold up play and dribble past defenders will make him a good fit for Arteta. He’d also give Arsenal a different type of option up front, making Gunners more unpredictable.

However, the £97m valuation will surely be an issue for the North Londoners, as it’s difficult to see them being able to afford such a fee in addition to buying Mudryk this month.

Read more: Arsenal could seal move to sign £44m-rated South American star this month