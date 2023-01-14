Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar travels to Poland for Mudryk talks

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has travelled to Warsaw to try and finalise the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners are focused on signing the Ukrainian star and earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the club had made a fresh bid of £62 million plus add-ons for him. Tuttomercatoweb now report that Gaspar has made the trip to Warsaw in Poland where Shakhtar are currently based.

While Arsenal have made a significant transfer offer on the table for the winger, it is claimed that there is still distance in the valuation before a full agreement can be reached between the clubs. Gaspar appears to have taken the responsibility to complete the signing of the 21-year-old in person during face-to-face talks.

Last step

Arsenal have been engaged in negotiations for Mudryk for several weeks but have not found an agreement yet as Shakhtar are playing hard ball over the final fee. The club are eyeing £89 million (€100 million) to part ways with the player and clearly want Arsenal to meet that valuation.

The next few days could make-or-break the Gunners’ pursuit of the winger. Arsenal have had him as a priority for most of the transfer window but journalist David Ornstein has reported today that the club have a maximum spending limit for the player and won’t go beyond that for him.

The Gunners will be hoping that Shakhtar loosen their transfer stance. Mudryk could be a fascinating acquisition for Arsenal with his impressive attacking qualities. He has pace, creativity as well as superb dribbling skills. This season, he has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists for his club.

The Premier League will pose a much more difficult challenge for the young winger but his performances in the Champions League this campaign suggest that he won’t get overawed by the big occasion.

Arsenal will be hoping for swift progress in talks so they can get the deal wrapped up in time for Mudryk to be available to face Manchester United next weekend.