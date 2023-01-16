Arsenal eye January move for Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda as Mikel Arteta looks to beef up his defensive options, according to the Telegraph.

The newspaper states that Fresneda could leave the club this month but it is understood that Arsenal may prefer to wait until the summer to make their move.

Arteta is keen on building a formidable side that can compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United for trophies in the coming seasons and believes the acquisition of the 18-year-old would play a key role in helping the club achieve that feat.

The Gunners are on course to win this season’s Premier League title as they sit top of the table, eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, following their 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham on Sunday. Arteta is still desperate to further strengthen his squad before the window closes at the end of the month.

Arsenal are expected to offload Cedric Soares in the summer, having been linked with a move to Fulham. Soares has featured only four times this season across all competitions and at age 31, he is determined to play consistently, hence the need to leave the club for playing time elsewhere.

The Premier League leaders are considering their options at full-back and a potential move for Fresneda could ease the possible departure of Soares.

Competition

According to the Telegraph, a host of clubs are interested in signing Fresneda including Newcastle United and he could be available for around £10m to £15m.

However, it is believed that any final fee will depend on the number of teams who commit to making formal offers.

Arsenal will need to act fast to complete the deal before clubs begin to show keen interest in securing his signature. The Spanish youngster is said to favour of a move to the Premier League, giving the Gunners an advantage in the race to sign him.

Fresneda is gradually become a household name in Spanish football following his remarkable rise this season. He has become a mainstay in Valladolid defence, making 10 appearances in all competitions as they battle to avoid relegation.

Mikel Arteta’s love for young and promising talents makes Fresneda an ideal fit for the club and his philosophy as he looks to bring back the glory days to North London.