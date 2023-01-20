Arsenal leading Spurs and West Ham in Zaniolo race

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Arsenal could be favourites ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to sign Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

The London giants are currently in the process of signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard but they could be looking for another attacking reinforcement. As per Calciomercato, Zaniolo is planning to leave Roma this month and it is claimed that he could be London-bound.

The report adds that Arsenal could be front-runners to sign the attacker ahead of city rivals Tottenham and West Ham. Roma are open to selling him for £31-35 million this month rather than waiting until the summer when the Italian will enter the last year of his contract.

Quality

Arsenal are set to add more quality to the bench with the signing of Trossard. The Belgian can feature in multiple attacking positions and has developed his reputation as a big-game player. The 28-year-old should have a key part to play in the season run-in as the club aim to win silverware.

Zaniolo would likewise be an impressive signing for Arsenal. He has similar attributes to Trossard but has a lot of potential at the age of 23. At the price mentioned, the Italian could be considered as a bargain signing if he can stay injury free over a prolonged period of time.

The midfielder suffered two serious knee injuries in the early part of his career and has since suffered niggles every now and then. If he can overcome this, he has all the traits to develop into an elite attacker. Hence, Arsenal should grab the opportunity to sign him this month.

Mikel Arteta’s side are presently eight points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the league but there is still a long way to go before they can dream about lifting the title. Squad depth could play a big role in the race and Arsenal are doing the right thing by strengthening their attack.