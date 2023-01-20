Arsenal agree £22m deal to sign Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth around £22m to sign Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia and the centre-back will travel to London over the weekend to undergo his medical, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners have been desperately trying to strengthen their squad this month as Mikel Arteta looks to maintain their Premier League title charge during the second half of the season.

The North Londoners have been keen to add another attacker to their ranks and have agreed a £21m deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Leandro Trossard.

However, Arteta is still on the look out for more reinforcements and the Spanish boss has reportedly been in the market for a left-footed central defender to support Gabriel Magalhaes.

It looks like Arteta has found his man as Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is one of several sources claiming that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.

Di Marzio says Arsenal will pay £22m [€25m] plus add-ons for the centre-back and Kiwior is set to fly to London over the weekend to undergo his medical and finalise his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old only joined Spezia from Zillna in 2021 but quickly settled in Italy and has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Serie A this season.

Kiwior has made 20 appearances in all competitions and has also made 9 appearances for the senior Polish national team having represented his country at every youth level from U16 to U21.

The youngster is a left-footed centre-back who’s favoured position is on the left side of a back four, but he’s also capable of playing at left-back or even as a defensive midfielder, so his versatility will be a useful asset for Arteta.

Kiwior made four appearances for Poland at the Qatar World Cup and has clearly caught the eye of Arsenal scouts with a move to north London expected to be completed over the coming days.

The defender is set to follow Trossard in sealing a move to Arsenal this month, and they will give Arteta vital squad depth as the Gunners look to compete in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup over the coming months.