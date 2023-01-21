Arsenal plotting surprise January swoop for Camavinga

Arsenal are reportedly plotting an audacious January swoop for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, as per the Evening Standard.

The Gunners have been busy in this winter window in order to strengthen their squad to maintain a title charge this term. After signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion, Mikel Arteta’s side have also agreed a deal with Spezia to sign talented defender Jakub Kiwior.

It is expected that the north London club will look to bring in a at least one more new face this winter with Fabrizio Romano earlier reporting that midfield is one of the positions where the Spanish boss is looking to add depth before the window slams shut.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Camavinga – valued at around £44m by Transfermarkt – and they are exploring the possibility of luring him to the Emirates Stadium on a loan deal until the end of this season.

Camavinga to Arsenal

The Frenchman moved to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu a couple of years ago from Stade Rennais for a fee of around £27m. However, since joining the club, the midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and first-team minutes have been hard to come by this term, starting only five La Liga games so far this season.

The 20-year-old is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in defending, dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field and can also chip in with some important goals.

Camavinga can play anywhere across the middle of the park and therefore, he will be able to support both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey if he were to join the Premier League leaders this winter.

With Arsenal needing to add depth in their engine room, the Real Madrid man would be a great option to help the club in their quest of winning the title. So, it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal will be able to persuade Los Blancos to let Camavinga leave before the window closes.

Following Manchester City’s midweek victory against Tottenham Hotspur, the Gunners’ – who have a game in hand – lead at the top has been reduced to five points. They will now welcome Manchester United, against whom Arteta’s side have endured the only defeat in the Premier League this campaign – at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.