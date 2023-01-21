[Teams] Liverpool vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield this lunchtime with both teams desperately needing a win to boost their European qualification hopes.

Jurgen Klopp has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek. Alison Becker is recalled to start in goal for Liverpool but Trent Alexander-Arnold has to make-do with a place among the substitutes as James Milner keeps his place at right-back.

Andrew Robertson is recalled at left-back so Kostas Tsimikas drops to the bench. With Virgil van Dijk recovering from injury, Ibrahima Konate starts in the Liverpool defence along with Joe Gomez so Joel Matip misses out on a starting spot.

Fabinho also has to settle for a place among the subs as youngster Stefan Bajcetic keeps his place in midfield. Naby Keita also makes a rare start for Liverpool with Thiago Alcantara joining them in midfield meaning Jordan Henderson misses out.

Liverpool will be looking for inspiration from Mohamed Salah in attack as the Egyptian international line-up along with Cody Gakpo. Harvey Elliot gets the nod to start with Darwin Nunez on the bench.

Graham Potter has made just one change from the side that beat Crystal Palace last weekend so Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place in goal. Benoit Badiashile starts in defence along with Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah so Kalidou Koulibaly is among the subs.

Lewis Hall keeps his place in the Chelsea eleven while Conor Gallagher also retains his place alongside Jorginho in the middle of the park. Mateo Kovacic isn’t involved but Carney Chukwuemeka drops to the bench with Marc Cucurella recalled.

Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this month but he keeps his place in attack along with Mason Mount. Kai Havertz leads the line up front so new signing Mykhailo Mudryk has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott

Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade, Nunez.

Chelsea

Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Humphreys, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Aubameyang, D Fofana