Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd could sign another creative player

According to well respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could sign another creative player before the end of the January transfer window.

United have been very quiet this month and they have made just one signing in Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan deal from Burnley. Manager Erik ten Hag has opened the door for more arrivals and Romano feels they could look at a creative signing in the coming days.

He said on his YouTube channel: “For Man United, the reality is that they will look at potential creative signings in the last hours of the market, maybe one.”

Competition

United have shown a lack of ambition in the transfer market this month. It could be due to the ongoing talk of a possible sale. Ten Hag will still be anticipating more support from the club’s owners and it won’t surprise us if there is another forward signing before the end of January.

A striker may not be on the radar after the temporary deal for Weghorst but United could look for another attacking midfielder. While United are loaded with options on the flanks, they are currently short in the number 10 spot after Donny van de Beek’s serious knee injury.

Bruno Fernandes is presently a consistent starter from the attacking position but there is basically no back-up behind him. Christian Eriksen was a regular in the role during his earlier days at Tottenham but Ten Hag prefers to stick with the Dane in the number eight position.

United have not been close to signing anyone after Weghorst but they could step up their interest in the coming days. A long shot target could be Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus with reports emerging that Ten Hag has held talks with his representative over a potential move.

Reus’ current contract with the German club expires at the end of the season. United could make an ambitious move to land the 33-year-old this month. The forward would be a perfect short-term signing with his creativity and ability to play in various attacking positions with ease.