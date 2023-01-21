Man Utd could sign £70m Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United could sign Dusan Vlahovic in a £70m deal with Juventus willing to let the striker leave either this month or in the summer, according to 90min.

Vlahovic only joined Juventus last January but now could be heading for the exit door following the recent controversies surrounding the Italian giants. At the start of this week, Juve were well placed in third place in the Serie A table and well on course to sealing a UEFA Champions League spot.

However, investigations into past transfer dealings carried out by the former Serie A champions have revealed foul play and the Old Lady has been slapped with a 15-point deduction, dropping them to 10th place. This now leaves Massimiliano Allegri’s side with a mountain to climb if they are to secure a UCL spot next season.

The report claims that Champions League football is important for Vlahovic and Juventus are understanding of his situation, so are willing to cash-in either this month or in the summer. However, the Serie A outfit want to recoup the £70m they paid Fiorentina for his signature last year.

According to 90min, Manchester United have been made aware that Vlahovic is available for transfer but they could face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Options

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko in recent weeks while Vlahovic has also been touted as a potential target as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a top class forward following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

The report says the 23-year-old forward would like to play under ten Hag at Old Trafford, but the Dutch coach is yet to make a final decision over who his prime transfer target will be. Man Utd desperately need a top class centre-forward and are well placed in the Premier League to secure Champions League football, so Vlahovic could be a viable option.

United are currently doing well even without a proper centre-forward. Wout Weghorst has joined as a short-term option this month but ten Hag is certain to bring in a long-term solution in the summer.

Signing a player with the quality of Vlahovic would add a whole new dimension to the Man Utd team, so he could be an excellent signing if they decide to formalise their interest. However, with reports strongly linking Kane with a move to Old Trafford, it’s going to be interesting to see who they end up signing.