Arsenal in contact with Weston McKennie’s agents

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are looking to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie before the transfer window closes next week.

The London giants have been busy this month with the signings of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior while talks are advanced with Real Valladolid for young right-back Ivan Fresneda. There could be more spending before the transfer deadline and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Arsenal are on the trail of McKennie.

The Premier League leaders have already made contact with his agents regarding a January transfer. The report adds that Juventus are prepared to negotiate a fixed fee between £18 million and £22 million as a fixed fee for the United States star, who has been a long-term Tottenham Hotspur target.

Thomas Partey and Granit are unmovable figures in Arsenal’s midfield under manager Mikel Arteta. However, there is not much quality on the bench. Mohamed Elneny is nursing another injury while Albert Lokonga has yet to earn the manager’s trust due to inconsistent displays.

The Belgian has struggled to impose himself in Premier League football and McKennie could do a better job. The ex-Schalke star is not known for his passing abilities but possesses an extremely high work rate which was visible for his country during the World Cup at Qatar.

This is an attribute that could entice Arteta to bring him in for the second part of the campaign. Arsenal have done exceptionally well to register 50 points at the halfway stage of the league season but they have plenty of key games ahead where they could stutter in their title bid.

They have two meetings against Manchester City and also need to face Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United before the season ends. The title is far from their grasp and Arteta needs another experienced midfielder to deal with the possible occurrence of an injury to Partey or Xhaka.