Martin Zubimendi open to summer Arsenal move

According to Cadena SER (via Mundo Deportivo), Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi prefers a move to Arsenal over Barcelona this summer.

Arsenal have already signed two players in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior this month and there could be another signing or two before the transfer window closes.

Zubimendi is one of them that has been linked with the club but Mundo Deportivo claim that the Spaniard has no plans of leaving Sociedad until the end of the campaign.

The Spaniard reportedly wants to create history with Sociedad this season. Barcelona are also his admirers but it is claimed that Arsenal could have the upper hand in signing him.

Zubimendi has the ambition of playing in the Premier League next season.

Quality

The 23-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in Spanish La Liga. He has been effective with his tackling and ability to win duels. He has good positional awareness.

He still has to improve with his passing accuracy in the attacking half but the midfielder has the potential to evolve into a leading Premier League star in the long term.

The Spaniard has already been compared with Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets and in a press conference today, manager Xavi Hernandez also described him as a ‘great footballer‘.

Xavi and Barcelona are doing their best to persuade the midfielder to join them but Arsenal could have the edge over them due to Zubimendi’s desire to play in the Premier League.

This does not mean that they are guaranteed to sign him. There is also interest coming from the side of Manchester United, who he played against in the Europa League this season.

Zubimendi, who has a £53 million release clause in his contract, will make his future decision in the summer. He may want the assurance of minutes from the starting line-up at his next club.

Champions League football may not be a deciding factor as Sociedad could qualify for the competition themselves. They are seven points ahead of fifth-place Villarreal in La Liga.