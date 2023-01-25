Chelsea and Man Utd in race to sign Thuram

According to Fussball Transfers, Chelsea and Manchester United could propose to sign Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram on a free transfer this summer.

The Frenchman was in sensational form for Gladbach before the World Cup. He scored 13 goals and provided four assists from just 17 games. His progress has impressed many clubs including Chelsea and United, but Fussball Transfers claim that Thuram wants to wait until the summer.

The World Cup finalist has less than six months remaining in his existing Gladbach deal. He wants to run down his contract before parting ways with the German club. As per the report, Chelsea, United and Bayern Munich are regarded as potential contenders to sign the former Guingamp man.

Bargain

Thuram has had a stellar season with Gladbach and he will be hoping to continue his good form for the rest of the campaign. This would boost his chances of securing a big move. He is already on the radar of three top European sides and there could be further interest in the coming months.

Hence, the Frenchman may prefer to delay his future decision even though he has the option of signing a pre-contract with a foreign club. Chelsea have been longing for a goalscoring striker and they are still on the search for a solution despite the massive spending spree under the new ownership.

Thuram would be a perfect addition to the Chelsea squad. He can play on the left flank or as a number nine but he has been more effective in leading the attack. The 25-year-old has a good physique that would suit the demands of the Premier League.

He is also quick on the counter-attack and has excellent dribbling ability. Thuram could be a menace for opposition defences. Him and Mykhailo Mudryk could form an ideal attacking partnership. Meanwhile, United could also do with a similar striker.

Anthony Martial has failed to get over his injury woes and Thuram could be a like-for-like replacement. United could have an advantage over Chelsea this summer as the £28 million star may give preference to the club that qualifies for the Champions League next season.