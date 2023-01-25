Arsenal ‘above all’ in race to sign Martin Zubimendi

According to AS (via SportWitness), Arsenal have enquired over the availability of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The London giants are currently short in options in midfield following an injury to Mohamed Elneny. It is uncertain when he could return to team training. This could force Arsenal into the transfer market for a replacement, but AS claim that they are unlikely to sign Zubimendi this month.

A number of Premier League clubs and ‘above all’ Arsenal have approached Sociedad for the 23-year-old midfielder. The Spaniard currently has a £53 million release clause in his contract but he does not intend to leave the Basque outfit until the end of the season.

Summer deal

Arsenal are currently five points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand. They have done fantastically well to get into this position and can’t let their campaign derail in the coming months due to the lack of midfield depth.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are irreplaceable figures in the centre of the park at the moment and an injury to either could put their title defence in jeopardy. Hence, they have to buy a top-class midfielder before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday.

Irrespective of this, Arsenal must continue their pursuit of Zubimendi. Barcelona are said to be eager to land him as a replacement for Sergio Busquets this summer but his preference to play in the Premier League could put Arsenal in the driving seat to sign him.

Zubimendi would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal. He is physically strong and likes to win aerial challenges. His work rate is also top notch and has the knack for making key tackles in his own half. The Spaniard can be seen as a potential successor to Thomas Partey.

Arsenal have not managed to convince the Spain international to join them during the January transfer window but they have certainly put themselves in a strong position to sign him in the summer when he decides to part ways with Sociedad.