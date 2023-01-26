Arsenal leading race to sign £26m Ibrahima Bamba

According to Jornal de Noticias (via SportWitness), Arsenal are in the front line to sign Vitoria Guimaraes youngster Ibrahima Bamba this month.

The Premier League leaders have already strengthened the squad with the signings of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior and there could be more additions before the January transfer window shuts.

It is now reported by Jornal de Noticias that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Bamba and a transfer could be imminent due to the presence of his representative from FMA Sports in London this week.

Bamba, who can play as a central defender or a holding midfielder, is currently said to have a £26.4 million release clause in his contract that expires in the summer of 2026.

Potential

The 20-year-old is currently in his first full season at Vitoria where he has already made 16 appearances – the majority of those from defence. He has impressed with his strong tackling and ability to clear his lines.

Arsenal are apparently interested in signing him and he could be seen as a player for the future. The asking price has not been mentioned but the club could be aiming to sign him for less than the buy-out clause.

The presence of Bamba’s agent in London suggests that Arsenal are intensifying their transfer interest. With Paris Saint-Germain also keen, they could be looking for a quick January deal to win the race.

The big question mark is whether Bamba’s arrival would end their search for a defensive midfielder. Arsenal are currently short in the department amid talk of a serious injury for Mohamed Elneny.

They have already signed Kiwior, who can play in the number six role. Bamba is more than capable of doing the same. Arsenal could wait until the summer before making a huge outlay on a marquee midfielder.

West Ham United skipper Declan Rice has been highlighted regularly as the priority target for the league leaders. They could place their entire focus on signing him come the end of the campaign.