Arsenal enter race to sign Ibrahima Bamba

According to O Jogo, Arsenal have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Vitoria SC midfielder Ibrahima Bamba in January.

The London giants could make multiple signings during the upcoming transfer window as they look to offer a strong challenge to Manchester City for the Premier League title. A new forward is the main priority for manager Mikel Arteta, but a midfielder could also be signed.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has been linked regularly with a transfer and the speculation has continued this month. It is now reported by Portuguese daily O Jogo that the Gunners are closely watching Bamba and could be tempted to enter a bidding race in January.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain also have an eye on the highly-rated midfielder, who was called up by Roberto Mancini to train with the Italian squad last summer. The asking price is not mentioned, but there is a £26.5 million release clause in his contract signed this year.

Potential

Arsenal have shifted their transfer policy since the summer of 2021. The club are focused on pursuing players with potential to improve with the team and Bamba would fall into that category. At just 20, the youngster has already made a huge mark from the holding midfield role.

That is a position where the Gunners may want to strengthen in January and Bamba could be signed. The Italian has excelled with his tackling, ability to clear his lines as well as his distribution. Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for less than his buy-out clause next month.

Bamba could be a good deputy for Thomas Partey, who has suffered injuries at certain phases of the season. With interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal have their work cut out to sign him but will be hoping to convince the youngster with regular minutes off the bench.