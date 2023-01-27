Man Utd eye summer move for Amadou Haidara

Manchester United may revive their interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara in the summer transfer window, according to The Independent.

The newspaper claims Brighton and Hove Albion have had an offer rejected for Haidara as the Bundesliga club feels signing a replacement this late in the winter window would be difficult.

A summer move is more likely and the Independent suggests that Manchester United could revive their interest in the Mali international as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his midfield options at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was first linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer but the Red Devils opted to sign Brazil midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid and he has been a key cog of the team.

Haidara, who started his career with the Malian side JMG Academy Bamako, has been sensational since joining Leipzig in 2018, helping the club reach their first-ever Champions League semi-finals in the 2019/20 season.

He has racked up 133 appearances for The Red Bulls and scored 12 goals in the process. He is one of the emerging talents in Germany and has been tipped to move to big club at the end of the season.

The Malian has been ever-present for Leipzig this term, featuring in 22 games across all competitions and making two goal contributions as they lie 3rd in the league table, just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Competition

If Manchester United do decide to step-up their interest, they’ll face stiff competition for Haidara’s signature in the summer with several clubs interested in signing him, including Premier League rivals Liverpool.

According to The Independent, Haidara has a clause in his contract that he can leave in the summer for a Champions League club, making Man Utd favourites with Liverpool struggling in the Premier League as they lie 10th in the table.

Haidara has a release clause worth £35m [€40m] according to the Daily Mail, so he’d be available at a reasonable fee. Ten Hag is gradually building a fearsome team and Haidara could be an excellent addition to the Man Utd squad if they end up buying him in the summer.

