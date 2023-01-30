Chelsea make record bid to sign Enzo Fernandez

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Chelsea have made a club-record bid to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The London giants have identified Fernandez as their priority target to strengthen the defensive midfield department and they are now determined to sign him before the transfer window closes.

Benfica have been adamant that they won’t sell him for less than his £106 million release clause and Merlo reveals that Chelsea have now agreed to meet the transfer valuation for the World Cup winner.

As per the journalist, Graham Potter’s side are ready to pay part of the transfer fee up front with the remaining in five installments. Benfica president Rui Costa now has to make the final decision.

Late deal

Fernandez has developed into one of the most sought-after midfielders since his move to Benfica from River Plate last summer. He has grabbed attention with his excellent all-round attributes.

The 21-year-old has been brilliant defensively with his ability to win key tackles and duels, but has also been excellent with his overall passing. The Argentine has also scored and assisted goals for Benfica.

Hence, he has a huge ceiling at his current age. Chelsea have identified his potential and they seem determined to sign him this month as there could be more high-profile interest in the summer.

Chelsea will be hoping that Costa gives the green light for the transfer. Fernandez would be an excellent addition to their squad and would be a guaranteed starter under Potter from the off.

With Jorginho no longer in his prime, Fernandez should go straight into the number six role and he could have a key role to play as Chelsea look to close the gap to the Champions League spots.

The London giants are currently 10 points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United, who are fourth and third in the table. With another 18 games to play, there is plenty of time left for a turnaround.

If Fernandez joins Chelsea, he would be their club-record signing, surpassing the £97,5 million spent to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Argentine would also be their eighth arrival of the winter transfer window.